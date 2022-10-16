Watch: Saudi displays replica of Prophet Muhammad’s sandals

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) displayed a replica of the sandals of the Prophet Muhammad as part of the exhibition “Migration in the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad”.

The copy manufactured by Andalusian craftsmen in the 13th century AD, is identical to the original sandals worn by the Prophet, according to the Moroccan scholar Ibn Asaker.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Rare Omani manuscript of the Holy Quran at Riyadh Book Fair

These copies are usually distributed to hadith scholars in Islamic capitals, where scholars are entrusted with the responsibility of preserving and transmitting the teachings and hadiths of the Prophet.

#الامارات71 | 🎥 | 🇸🇦



عرض "نسخة" طبق الأصل من حذاء النبي محمد ﷺ، في القرن الـ13 الميلادي، صنعه حرفيون من الأندلس، وفق رواية عالم الحديث ابن عساكر، وذلك في #معرض_الهجرة_النبوية في مركز "إثراء" بمدينة الظهران شرقي السعودية .. #شاهد الفيديو 🎥 pic.twitter.com/UnrHqAtcy4 — الإمارات71 (@UAE71news) October 15, 2022

On July 31, King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture ‘Ithra’ inaugurated the first edition of the exhibition “Migration in the Footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad”, coinciding with the Islamic New Year, in the presence of officials and researchers.

The exhibition will last for nine months, then it will move to Riyadh, Jeddah and Madinah, then a number of cities around the world.

With the aim of shedding light on one of the most important events in Islamic history, the journey of the Prophet in 622 AD from Makkah to Madinah, which led to the birth of a society that today includes more than 1.5 billion Muslims.

According to Arabic daily Sabq, director of the center, Abdullah Al-Rashed, revealed that the exhibition took three years to design, with the help of more than 70 researchers and artists.

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture ‘Ithra’ is a cultural center owned by Saudi Aramco, and it includes a modern library, a center for innovation, an oasis for children that is the first museum of its kind for children in the Arab world, a natural history museum, and art halls.

In 2018, the Saudi Center was chosen by the American Time magazine as one of the 100 greatest places in the world.