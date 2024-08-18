Watch: Saudi gamer connects 444 consoles to one TV, sets world record

Riyadh: Ibrahim Al-Nasser, a gaming enthusiast from Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, has set a new Guinness World Record (GWR) in the category of most gaming consoles connected to a single TV.

Al-Nasser managed to connect 444 different gaming devices to a single TV screen using an innovative external adapter.

Photo: Guinness World Records

His collection includes a mix of both modern and retro gaming consoles, such as the Xbox 360, Sega Mega Drive/Genesis, Sega Dreamcast, Neo Geo AES, Sony PlayStation, Nintendo 64, and others, along with the Magnavox Odyssey.

Photo: Guinness World Records

In addition, he owns various accessories connected to their respective systems, including the N64DD, Famicom Disc System, 32X, Dreamcast Karaoke device, and SNES Satellaview.

In an interview with Guinness World Record, Al-Nasser said, “I have so many video game consoles. After a while I noticed that I had a big stack of gaming consoles that I couldn’t play.”

Watch the video here

Ibrahim Al-Nasser from Saudi Arabia has connected over 400 different games consoles to one TV 👀 pic.twitter.com/n9ETwfpyI5 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) August 13, 2024

“The TV ports are limited and if I wanted to play I could either unplug the existing console or I could keep everything and add more switchers and more convertors.”

“It includes hundreds of video game consoles, all different to each other. All of the consoles require a special set up and cable management as well,” he added.

To overcome challenges, Al-Nasser developed a solution to manage a large number of consoles, involving over 30 RCA switchers and over a dozen HDMI switchers.

Photo: Guinness World Records

He also created an Excel spreadsheet that serves as a guide for activating certain switchers to access specific consoles.

Al-Nasser has expressed his preference for the Sega Genesis as his all-time favorite system.