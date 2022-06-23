Watch: Saudi man serves coffee to TV anchor in front of TV

Riyadh: In a gesture of benevolence, a video of an old man in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was seen serving coffee to a news anchor who appeared on the television screen in front of him and thought he was at home, local media reported.

The gained a lot of attention and has been widely shared on the Twitter platform and received several thousand likes.

In a video clip, the old man was seen trying to serve coffee to a television anchor, thinking that he was in the house. The man’s grandson told him that the anchor was somewhere else and took the utensils from him.

Arabic daily Al Arabiya anchor Ebrahim Badr, who appeared on the screen reading the news at the time of the accident, expressed his appreciation for the man’s gesture. “You drank your coffee, uncle,” the anchor said in a tweet and posted the video along it.

“God willing, I’ll come to you in H’ail and drink it from your great hands,” he added.

Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s largest consumers of coffee, and the quantities of coffee imported by the Kingdom are estimated at 72,000 tons annually, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported in December 2021.

Watch