Watch: Secunderabad’s 141-year-old Islamia High School cries for attention

Hyderabad: A 141-year-old Islamia High School located in Secunderabad requires immediate attention as it is on the brink of collapse. A significant portion of the dilapidated building has become unfit for conducting classes.

The heritage building, constructed in 1882, has developed cracks. If timely restoration is not carried out, the building may collapse at any moment.

Situated opposite Monda market, the school stands as a symbol of colonial architecture. It was established by Mir Turab Ali Khan, the Prime Minister under Mir Mahboob Ali Khan.

At the entrance of the building, the names of prominent donors are inscribed on a marble plaque. The donors include Set Ram Gopal, Babu Khan, Alladin, and others.

Given the dilapidated condition of the building, students are raising questions about why the education department is not paying attention to it.