Watch: Secunderabad’s 141-year-old Islamia High School cries for attention

The heritage building, constructed in 1882, has developed cracks.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st September 2023 12:34 pm IST
Islamia High School
Islamia High School [Photo: Twitter]

Hyderabad: A 141-year-old Islamia High School located in Secunderabad requires immediate attention as it is on the brink of collapse. A significant portion of the dilapidated building has become unfit for conducting classes.

The heritage building, constructed in 1882, has developed cracks. If timely restoration is not carried out, the building may collapse at any moment.

Situated opposite Monda market, the school stands as a symbol of colonial architecture. It was established by Mir Turab Ali Khan, the Prime Minister under Mir Mahboob Ali Khan.

MS Education Academy

At the entrance of the building, the names of prominent donors are inscribed on a marble plaque. The donors include Set Ram Gopal, Babu Khan, Alladin, and others.

Given the dilapidated condition of the building, students are raising questions about why the education department is not paying attention to it.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st September 2023 12:34 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011. He covers stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology.
Back to top button