Watch: Shah Rukh Khan spotted chilling at Mannat’s terrace

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s badshah Shah Rukh Khan is currently winning over both the hearts and box office with an enthusiastic response from his fans for his latest release ‘Jawan’. Fans are going gaga over his characters in the movie and are going bonkers over his crackling chemistry with South Lady superstar Nayanthara.

Hundreds of fans are gathering outside Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of their beloved star as the movie continues to achieve remarkable success.

SRK has now made a special appearance at Mannat, but instead of being on the balcony, he was seen relaxing on the terrace. A video of him chilling with two others (looks like Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan) is going viral on Twitter. Check it out below.

SRK chilling after straight up destroying the whole box office records 🔥 #Jawan



Speaking about Jawan, the movie is directed by Tamil’s star director Atlee and it has been produced by Gauri Khan under their home banner Red Chillies. The movie was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone is seen in an extended cameo. The film is a commercial entertainer and features SRK in a double role – an intelligence officer and a thief.