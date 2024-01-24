Watch: Shahid Afridi reacts to Shoaib Malik’s 3rd marriage

Islamabad: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has been making headlines ever since he announced his third marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The couple celebrated their union in an intimate nikah ceremony on January 20. They broke the news on Instagram by sharing photos with the caption, “Alhamdullilah And We created you in pairs.”

Following the announcement, numerous celebrities expressed their reactions, and one notable response came from Shoaib Malik’s former teammate and cricket legend Shahid Afridi. While Afridi extended his congratulations to Shoaib and Sana, he added a cheeky remark, saying, “Many congratulations to Shoaib Malik. I hope God keeps him happy with his wife for the rest of his life (Shoaib Malik ko bohut bohut mubaraq baat. Allah usi isi life partner ke saath saari zindagi khush rakhe),” during an interview with Samaa TV.

Lala extends warm wishes for a 'blissful and enduring' married life. #SamaaTV @SAfridiOfficial @realshoaibmalik @IAMSANAJAVED #ShahidAfridi pic.twitter.com/DWrEy1QXVf — SAMAA TV (@SAMAATV) January 23, 2024

After Shoaib announced his third wedding, Sania Mirza’s family confirmed their divorce. Sania’s sister, Anam Mirza, issued an official statement on behalf of the family, stating, “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eyes. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead! At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy.”

This series of events has sparked interest and conversations within the media and among fans.