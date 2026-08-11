Watch: Shehnaaz Gill swallows nose ring during Ishqnama shoot

Mumbai: What was meant to be an intense scene for Shehnaaz Gill turned into a frightening on-set mishap, with the actress accidentally swallowing her nose ring while filming Ishqnama, leaving her co-stars and fans worried.

Shehnaaz recently shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot. In the clip, she can be seen running during a scene when her traditional nathni suddenly comes loose and slips into her mouth. Completely immersed in her performance, the actress reportedly did not realise what had happened until the shot ended.

Moments later, Shehnaaz begins coughing as actor Saurabh Sachdeva quickly steps in and pats her back to help her recover. Sharing the scary moment, she revealed that several fans had been asking her to post the “nathni moment.”

The video soon caught attention online, with worried fans asking Shehnaaz to be more careful while filming. Many also praised her dedication, pointing out how deeply absorbed she was in the scene when the accident occurred.

Directed by Arvindr Khaira, Ishqnama stars Shehnaaz alongside Jayy Randhawa, Saurabh Sachdeva, Anjum Batra and Mahanbir Bhullar. The romantic period drama revolves around a Sikh poet from Indian Punjab who falls in love with a Muslim woman from Pakistan’s Punjab.