Watch: Sheikh Zayed Festival launches amid massive crowd turnout

Abu Dhabi: The activities of the Sheikh Zayed Festival kicked off on Friday amid a large public turnout and a dazzling display of fireworks.

The festival is held under the patronage of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and the supervision of Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival.

The first day of the festival witnessed a remarkable presence of visitors and tourists who toured the festival’s sections and squares and watched the performances, folk art groups, and participated in various events across all the regions of the festival.

Watch the videos below here

استمتعنا بأول أيام #مهرجان_الشيخ_زايد مع مسيرة أجنحة العالم ، حيث يتألق الليل بألوان الاحتفال والتنوع

#حياكم



Celebrating the first day of #SheikhZayedFestival with the enchanting Global Parade, where the night sparkles with the colors of celebration and diversity. #Hayakum pic.twitter.com/QzQeRJfjWC — Sheikh Zayed Festival مهرجان الشيخ زايد (@ZayedFestival) November 17, 2023