Watch: Siren heard alongside Azaan at Grand Mosque in Makkah

Makkah: A siren warning of an aerial threat was heard alongside the Azaan for Dhuhr prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, September 15, in a video shared on social media.

The footage, posted by the Inside the Haramain account on X, appeared to show the Azaan being recited at the Grand Mosque while an emergency siren sounded in the background.

Also Read Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone near Makkah

The video was posted with prayers for the protection of the Two Holy Mosques, their people and visitors.

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VIDEO: Surreal clip captures the moment during Dhur Adhan in Masjid Al Haram yesterday at the same time Emergency Sirens blare out on devices warning of an aerial threat.



May Allah protect and preserve the land of the Two Holy Mosques, its people and those who visit it pic.twitter.com/lw0G0UVXZ4 — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) September 16, 2026

The clip was shared amid an aerial-threat alert issued in Makkah on Tuesday. Saudi authorities later said air defences had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi-launched drone south of the city.

The Houthis rejected Saudi Arabia’s allegation that they had targeted Makkah following the interception. The group said Yemen posed no threat to Makkah or other Islamic holy sites, maintaining that its military operations were directed at Saudi oil facilities and military bases away from the sacred sites.

Saudi Foreign Ministry condemns attempted attack

Saudi Arabia condemned the Houthi drone attack targeting Makkah and reaffirmed its right to take necessary measures to protect the Two Holy Mosques, pilgrims and the Kingdom.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the incident as an attack targeting the Holy City and said it provoked the sentiments of Muslims worldwide.

The ministry said the incident marked a continuation of what it described as Houthi attacks targeting holy sites and civilian and economic infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia said it was the militia’s second attempt to target Makkah, following an earlier incident on July 27, 2017.

#Statement | The Foreign Ministry expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist Houthi militia’s launch of a hostile drone toward the Holy City of Makkah on Tuesday, 4 Rabi’ al-Akhir 1448 AH, corresponding to 15 September 2026. pic.twitter.com/OuqRVdttgW — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) September 16, 2026

The Kingdom praised the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces for intercepting and destroying the drone before it entered Makkah’s restricted airspace.

Saudi Arabia also called on the international community to condemn Houthi attacks on holy sites and civilian and economic infrastructure, as well as threats to maritime navigation and international trade.

The ministry reiterated the Kingdom’s right to take necessary measures to protect the Two Holy Mosques, pilgrims and its territory, citizens and residents.