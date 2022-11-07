Watch: Skyscraper near world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa catches fire

Dubai: Fire broke out at a 35-story high-rise building located near the world’s largest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The building is a part of a series of towers called 8 Boulevard Walk by Emaar. Though no causalities took place, it is not clear whether anyone was injured in the incident that took place on Monday morning.

In a video that went viral on social media, fire can be seen raging through the building. Both Dubai civil defense and police were seen at the spot.

Though the blaze has been brought under control, neither Dubai police nor civil defense commented on the fire incident.

The fire once again raises questions over the safety of the cladding and other materials being used in the construction of the buildings.