Watch: Skyscraper near world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa catches fire

Fire once again raises questions over the safety of the cladding and other materials

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 7th November 2022 3:12 pm IST
Burj Khalifa
Skyscraper catches fire [Twitter]

Dubai: Fire broke out at a 35-story high-rise building located near the world’s largest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The building is a part of a series of towers called 8 Boulevard Walk by Emaar. Though no causalities took place, it is not clear whether anyone was injured in the incident that took place on Monday morning.

In a video that went viral on social media, fire can be seen raging through the building. Both Dubai civil defense and police were seen at the spot.

Though the blaze has been brought under control, neither Dubai police nor civil defense commented on the fire incident.

The fire once again raises questions over the safety of the cladding and other materials being used in the construction of the buildings.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button