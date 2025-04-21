Watch: Smriti Mandhana launches cricket academy in Dubai

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana has officially launched the City Cricket Academy by Smriti Mandhana in Dubai, in collaboration with renowned UK-based coach Don Bhagawati.

Located at Dubai International Academy Al Barsha, the state-of-the-art centre is designed to nurture budding cricketers of all ages and genders. The academy offers structured coaching, expert mentorship, and international exposure through its ties with academies in India and the UK.

Also Read Dubai’s Kunafa chocolate drives pistachio price surge

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, April 20, Mandhana shared glimpses from the launch event through a series of photos and a video.

“Delighted to announce the opening of our cricket academy, the @ccaemiratesbysm in Dubai. Excited for the journey ahead!” she captioned the post.

At the press conference, Mandhana shared her motivation behind the initiative, “City Cricket Academy by Smriti Mandhana isn’t just a training centre — it’s a space where young cricketers are inspired to dream big and grow both as players and people.” She also expressed heartfelt thanks to Don Bhagawati and his family for their support, calling the project her way of giving back to the game.

Bhagawati, who has worked closely with Mandhana, praised her leadership,“Smriti represents dedication and integrity at the highest level. It’s rare for a global sporting icon to take on a grassroots leadership role while still actively playing. This academy will positively shape the future of the sport.”

Who is Smriti Mandhana?

Mandhana, born in 1996, is widely regarded as one of the finest left-handed batters in women’s cricket. She made her international debut in 2013 and has since set numerous records — including becoming the first Indian woman to score a double century in a one-day match and topping the international run charts in 2024. That same year, she led Royal Challengers Bangalore to their maiden Women’s Premier League title and has been recognised with multiple ICC accolades for her performances.