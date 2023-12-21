Watch: SRK fans go crazy in Hyderabad as Dunki hits screens

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the most celebrated actor of India and he is currently over the moon as his third film of the year ‘Dunki’ got released today on 21st of December across India. Fans were waiting for the release of the movie and can be seen celebrating across the country.

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following in Hyderabad too and his fans in the city were seen bursting crackers and raising slogans of the actor. The videos and pictures also show fans holding balloons in hands and wearing ‘Dunki’ T-shirts. Many were also seen clicking the pictures with the poster of the film which features SRK outside theaters.

Check out the videos below.

Dunki movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and it stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and Satish Shah apart from SRK in lead roles. The movie is based on a group of friends who use a backdoor process to move to another country and then struggle to return back home.