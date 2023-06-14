Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty’s unseen video!

Mumbai: ‘Sushant Singh Rajput is not just a name but an emotion to many’! One of the finest and most talented actors in Bollywood left this world on June 14, 2020, creating a big void in the industry that can never be filled again.

For the unversed, Sushant was found dead in his residence on June 14 under mysterious circumstances. Fans of the star continue to mourn the tremendous loss. On his death anniversary, fans have generously posted on social media to show their solidarity and dedication for the Bollywood actor including Rhea Chakraborty who he was dating at the time of his death.

Rhea took to her Instagram account to share a throwback video with SSR which is melting our hearts.

In the video, she can be seen holding Sushant close as they enjoy a romantic vacation in an undisclosed location. The Jalebi actress also added Pink Floyd’s iconic song ‘Wish You Were Here’ to the video.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also paid an emotional tribute to her brother on the occasion.

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame with his work in the TV show Pavitra Rishta alongside Ankita Lokhande. He made his film debut with 2013’s Kai Po Che and some of his best projects include Ms Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

SSR was last seen in Dil Bechara which was a Hindi adaption of the famous novel Fault In Our Stars.