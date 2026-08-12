Hyderabad: Tabu did not need a lengthy monologue to win Hyderabad over. A few lines delivered in the city’s unmistakable dialect were enough.

The makers of Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road recently unveiled Tabu’s character glimpse, introducing her as Gauri Hegde, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax. While her fearless avatar and action scenes grabbed attention, it was her natural Hyderabadi accent that made fans sit up and listen.

The glimpse shows Gauri arriving in style, lighting a cigarette and taking on anyone who dares to challenge her. From slapping goons to confidently wielding a baton, Tabu brings the required authority and swagger to a character described as the “devil in the department.”

Her dialogue delivery, however, has become the biggest talking point among her Hyderabadi admirers.

“The Hyderabadi dialect? Tabu, you’re about to have us all obsessed again,” wrote one fan. Another called the actor “the sherni of Hyderabad,” while a comment read, “Hyderabadi dialect and aap, kya combo hai.”

Several fans also praised how effortless the accent sounded. “Finally, the Hyderabadi dialect, ages after Meenaxi,” one user commented, referring to Tabu’s 2004 film Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities. Another called her voice “pakka Hyderabadi.”

The reactions carry a deeper emotional connection. Tabu grew up in Hyderabad, while her journey as a leading actor began in Telugu cinema with the 1991 film Coolie No. 1. Watching her bring the city’s dialect back to the screen has therefore become a full-circle moment for longtime fans.

The actress also appeared excited about that part of the role. Sharing the glimpse, she wrote, “So much fun speaking the Hyderabadi dialect!”

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road stars Vijay Sethupathi as a mysterious visually impaired street dweller. The film also features Samyuktha, Duniya Vijay, Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh.

For now, Hyderabad has delivered its verdict. Gauri Hegde may be the “devil in the department,” but Tabu remains the city’s own sherni.