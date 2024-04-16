Watch: Telangana woman kills snake that bit her; carries carcass to hospital

Hyderabad: A woman killed a snake that bit her and took it along with her to a government hospital in Mulugu district on Monday, April 15.

Santhamma, a resident of Mukunurupalem village in the Venkatapuram Nuguru mandal, found herself in a dangerous situation when a snake bit her at an MGNREG (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) centre. She reacted swiftly and managed to kill the snake. However, instead of discarding it, she decided to take it with her to the hospital.

A woman was bitten by a #snake in Venkatapuram of #Mulugu dist, the woman killed the snake & brought it to the hospital by putting it in a bottle.



Shantamma said that she will be able to show the doctor which particular snake bit her for proper treatment.#Telangana #SnakeBite pic.twitter.com/WpiyROf7II — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 16, 2024

Carrying the dead snake in a plastic bottle, she arrived at the government hospital seeking medical assistance. She wanted the doctors to identify the snake and provide her with the necessary treatment.

When the doctors examined the snake and confirmed that it was indeed venomous, she received prompt treatment for the snake bite.