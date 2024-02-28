Watch: Thirsty alcoholic jumps into Hussain Sagar, demands 90 ml to come out

Caught on camera, the intoxicated man remained resolute, despite the efforts of city police and onlookers to coax him out of the water

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th February 2024 4:59 pm IST

Hyderabad: In a bizarre turn of even, a man took an unconventional dive into Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar lake, prioritising his love for liquor over his safety. When police came to help the man, he adamantly refused to come out of the lake unless provided 90ml liquor.

Caught on camera, the intoxicated man remained resolute, despite the efforts of city police and onlookers to coax him out of the water. As police attempted to throw him a rope for assistance, the man’s unexpected demand for alcohol left everyone present bemused and astounded.

Even though the incident took place nearly a month ago, a video clip of the incident resurfaced on the internet recently, and quickly went viral.

