Mumbai: In the world of AI, anything is possible, you can make from Prabhas sell kebabs to Shah Rukh Khan perform Umrah. And the latest sensation taking over the internet is an AI-generated video that reimagines the iconic Hollywood film Titanic but with a Bollywood twist.

AI Reimagines Titanic with Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit

The viral video features Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit stepping into the legendary roles of Jack and Rose. Fans are in awe as they witness the Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! duo recreate some of Titanic’s most emotional and iconic moments, including the unforgettable “Titanic pose” at the ship’s deck and the heartbreaking wooden-plank scene.

In this AI-crafted Bollywood version, Madhuri plays Rose, while Salman slips into the role of Jack. The cast also includes Aditya Pancholi as Cal Hockley, Aamir Khan as Fabrizio, Anupam Kher as Captain Edward, Naseeruddin Shah as shipbuilder Thomas Andrews, Farida Jalal as the spirited Margaret Brown, and Simi Garewal as Ruth DeWitt Bukater.

The reimagined video has quickly gained traction online for its creativity of merging two cinematic worlds, James Cameron’s 1997 classic with the golden era of ‘90s Bollywood.

Originally starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, Titanic is one of the most celebrated films in cinema history, winning 11 Oscars and becoming a cultural phenomenon.