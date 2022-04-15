Watch: Turkish restaurant owner launches kebab into space

Ankara: In one of the unusual incidents in Turkey, a restaurant owner launched Adana’s famous “pipe kebab” into space.

On Tuesday, April 12, Yasar Aydin – who owns a kebab restaurant, and local entrepreneur and space engineering student Idris Albayrak attached a pipe kabab to a helium balloon and launched it into space.

As per media reports, a team of 30 people helped the entrepreneur design the space kebab box, which included a camera to monitor and record the historic flight.

Then they attached it to a weather balloon filled with helium gas and placed the pipe kebab — which is wrapped around a steel pipe instead of skewers — in the box.

The helium balloon exploded after it reached the height of 38 kilometers and then the kebab fell 121 kilometers away from its launch site into the sea, Demiroren News Agency reported.

Interestingly, the kebab box was retrieved by Yaşar Aydın and his team. “I think aliens sent it back because it had too much pepper. I will send a dish with less pepper next time,” Aydin was quoted by Demiroren News Agency.

“I am happy to promote our city and our cuisine. I’m a man who likes to make firsts,” Aydin added.

They choose Tuesday, April 12 as it fell on the International Day of Human Space Flight, which marked the day when Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to complete one orbit of Earth on April 12, 1961.

