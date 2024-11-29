Watch: Two Indian nationals arrested for begging in Saudi Arabia

The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have arrested two Indian nationals and a Bangladeshi national under the anti-begging law in Al-Khobar Governorate.

Taking to X, the Saudi General Directorate of Public Security shared a video clip showcasing them begging in different ways in the Kingdom.

In a video, the directorate explained that an Indian man who was seen begging in front of traffic signals after attempting to escape was arrested.

The second man was arrested by the police after being observed washing vehicle windows and taking money from drivers.

They also arrested a Bangladeshi national who was begging inside a mosque.

Watch the video here

The directorate has urged the public to report those who are found engaged in beggarry or assisting beggars in any way by calling 911 in Makkah and Riyadh and 999 in all other locations of the Kingdom.