Watch: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi returns to Earth after 6 months in space

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi returned to Earth on Monday, September 4, after a six-month mission on the International Space Station (ISS).

The Crew6 team onboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida after successfully completing a 17-hour journey.

After 186 days in space, Al Neyadi and his other Crew-6 members, NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev exited the Dragon.

UAE astronaut is expected to receive a hero’s welcome upon his return to his homeland after undergoing medical evaluations in the United States.

He will return to the US for more mission debriefing.

UAE leaders congratulate Al Neyadi

“@Astro_AlNeyadi, the people of the UAE are immensely proud of you and the entire team for achieving major advances in space exploration. You carried the dreams of a nation to new frontiers, and we celebrate your pioneering journey and safe return,” President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan posted on X.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stressed that Sultan Al Neyadi has emerged as a beacon of inspiration for the Arab youth, showcasing the potential to greatly influence the progressive trajectory of humanity in the fields of science and civilization.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai said that today marks a monumental milestone in the UAE’s history.