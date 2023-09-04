Watch: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi returns to Earth after 6 months in space

After 186 days in space, Al Neyadi and his other Crew-6 members, NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev exited the Dragon.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th September 2023 2:05 pm IST
UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi lands safely on Earth after six-month mission on ISS
Photo: MBRSpaceCenter

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi returned to Earth on Monday, September 4, after a six-month mission on the International Space Station (ISS).

The Crew6 team onboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida after successfully completing a 17-hour journey.

Also Read
SpaceX capsule carrying Sultan Al Neyadi undocks from space station

After 186 days in space, Al Neyadi and his other Crew-6 members, NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev exited the Dragon.

MS Education Academy

UAE astronaut is expected to receive a hero’s welcome upon his return to his homeland after undergoing medical evaluations in the United States.

He will return to the US for more mission debriefing. 

UAE leaders congratulate Al Neyadi

@Astro_AlNeyadi, the people of the UAE are immensely proud of you and the entire team for achieving major advances in space exploration. You carried the dreams of a nation to new frontiers, and we celebrate your pioneering journey and safe return,” President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan posted on X.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stressed that Sultan Al Neyadi has emerged as a beacon of inspiration for the Arab youth, showcasing the potential to greatly influence the progressive trajectory of humanity in the fields of science and civilization.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai said that today marks a monumental milestone in the UAE’s history.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th September 2023 2:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button