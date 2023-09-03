SpaceX capsule carrying Sultan Al Neyadi undocks from space station 

A SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday, September 3.

After a 17-hour flight, Endeavour splashes down off the coast of Florida at approximately 8:07 am UAE time, on Monday.

Al Neyadi is accompanied by his other Crew-6 members, NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

The Crew-6 mission launched on March 2, 2023, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and docked on the space station the next day.

Al Neyadi completed 186 days in orbit and one spacewalk of seven hours and one minute. Al Neyadi also worked with Saudi astronauts Ali Al Qarni and Rayyanah Barnawi for eight days in May.

During his time in space, Al Neyadi posted stunning views of Earth from space, besides sharing some of his challenges and achievements.