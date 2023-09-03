SpaceX capsule carrying Sultan Al Neyadi undocks from space station 

After a 17-hour flight, Endeavour splashes down off the coast of Florida at approximately 8:07 am UAE time, on Monday.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd September 2023 7:29 pm IST
SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying UAE’s Sultan Al Neyadi undocks from the space station 
Photo: Screengrab/NASA

A SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday, September 3.

After a 17-hour flight, Endeavour splashes down off the coast of Florida at approximately 8:07 am UAE time, on Monday.

Also Read
Watch: Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shares last video from ISS

Al Neyadi is accompanied by his other Crew-6 members, NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

MS Education Academy

The Crew-6 mission launched on March 2, 2023, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and docked on the space station the next day.

Also Read
Watch: UAE astronaut Al Neyadi’s father shares heartfelt message ahead of reunion

Al Neyadi completed 186 days in orbit and one spacewalk of seven hours and one minute. Al Neyadi also worked with Saudi astronauts Ali Al Qarni and Rayyanah Barnawi for eight days in May.

During his time in space, Al Neyadi posted stunning views of Earth from space, besides sharing some of his challenges and achievements.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd September 2023 7:29 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button