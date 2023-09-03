Watch: UAE astronaut Al Neyadi’s father shares heartfelt message ahead of reunion

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is set to make history on Monday, September 4, after completing the longest-ever Arab space mission, received a heartfelt message from his father on Saturday, September 2.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) shared a short video clip of Saif Al Neyadi praising Sultan’s mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) – and the first Arab spacewalk by him – as a historic milestone for the country and region.

He said, “I bring you greetings from your family and all Emiratis. We are all proud of you on your mission as the first Arab astronaut who went for a long-duration mission aboard the International Space Station, including a spacewalk.”

A heartfelt message from the father of astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi as he readies to journey back from the International Space Station.#SafeReturnSultan#ZayedAmbition pic.twitter.com/hMkcJhCuPI — MBR Space Centre (@MBRSpaceCentre) September 2, 2023

“This is a milestone in the history of the Arabs and the UAE, and for you as well.

“We are all excited and eagerly awaiting your safe return, raising the flag of the UAE and making our President – our leader, teacher, and source of inspiration – His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with the Rulers of the Emirates, Emiratis and Arabs alike proud.”

Saif concludes his message by adding, “We wish you success. We are excited to welcome you after your safe return and celebrate your achievements.”

Sultan Al Neyadi to return

Sultan Al Neyadi is scheduled to return to Earth on Monday, September 4, depending on weather conditions, according to NASA and MBRSC.

He will be accompanied by his other Crew-6 members NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

On Sunday, September 3, the crew will leave the ISS after undocking in the SpaceX Dragon capsule that will bring them to Earth.