Watch: Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shares last video from ISS

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is all set to begin his return journey back to earth, has shared a last video aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday, September 3.

“Perhaps this is my last video before returning and completing our mission aboard the International Space Station. A mission in which I shared with you the best moments and the most important unforgettable moments. Thank you all for your kind interaction and your most beautiful passion for science,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In the four-minute and eleven-second video, Al Neyadi spoke about his time on the ISS.

He narrated details regarding his time in space during Ramzan, exchanged memories, and conducted various experiments in space.

لعل هذا آخر فيديو لي قبل العودة وانتهاء مهمتنا على متن محطة الفضاء الدولية..

مهمة شاركت فيها معاكم أحلى اللحظات وأهم المحطات التي لا تنسى..

شكرًا لكم جميعًا على تفاعلكم الجميل وشغفكم الأجمل بالعلم.. pic.twitter.com/uIwpknxs8B — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) September 3, 2023

“I remember the moments I shared with you looking at our beautiful planet,” he said. “I promised you how I will always hold my camera and take photos of the Earth. I also remember the beautiful moment when we conveyed to you the image of the Ramzan crescent and the beginning of the Hijri year.”

Al Neyadi also recalled the moments of his historic spacewalk. He became the first Arab astronaut ever to do a spacewalk.

He advised everyone to approach the future with a positive outlook. “We must abandon superstition and ignorance and seek knowledge wherever possible. With determination and perseverance, we can achieve anything,” he adds.

He ended the video on an emotional note saying that he is happy to have completed his journey. “Our mission will continue. Our mission is just beginning. Following the path are other Arab astronauts from different countries,” Al Neyadi added.

‘Not a goodbye’

In another post, Al Neyadi said this was not a final goodbye. “Space, this is not a goodbye. I will see you later, whether on a new mission to the ISS or a farther destination. I thank my beloved country for turning our dreams into achievements and all of you for your trust and affection. Wish us a safe return. We’ll meet soon.”

Space, this is not a goodbye. I will see you later, whether on a new mission to the ISS or a farther destination.



I thank my beloved country for turning our dreams into achievements and all of you for your trust and affection.

Wish us a safe return. We'll meet soon. pic.twitter.com/wACH0UCIyu — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) September 3, 2023

Al Neyadi’s return

Al Neyadi will be returning to Earth after completing the longest Arab space mission in history – a six-month mission aboard the ISS.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to undock from the ISS at 3.05pm (UAE time).

In the live broadcast from NASA, Al Neyadi can be seen with his three companions on board the capsule on their way back to Earth.

The spacecraft is scheduled for a splashdown at 8.17am on Monday, September 4.