Watch: UAE launches ‘Subsidised Bread’ initiative to support Gazans

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a ‘Subsidised Bread’ initiative as part of Operation ‘Chivalrous Knight 3’ to address the severe bread shortage in Gaza Strip.

This humanitarian initiative aims to provide essential materials and flour to bakeries in Gaza, addressing a fundamental need of the Strip’s population.

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), essential production supplies, including flour, have been provided to bakeries to reopen.

UAE is implementing relief initiatives to support displaced Palestinian families, particularly those struggling to obtain food due to the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian journalist Moeen Mohsen recently shared a video on Instagram showcasing a joyous boy in Gaza who spent hours waiting for bread.

“The joy of Gazan children after receiving a loaf of bread,” Mohsen captioned the post.

Over two million Palestinians in the Gaza are experiencing famine since October due to the closure of the Kerem Shalom commercial crossing and ongoing occupation of the Rafah land crossing.

Since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, Gaza has been relentlessly bombarded, killing over 43,000 Palestinians, with nearly two-thirds being women and minors.