Hyderabad: Tollywood stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have sparked fresh wedding rumors after being spotted together in 2026. The two actors, who became a popular rumored couple after their movies Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, were recently seen in Italy celebrating the New Year. Their vacation photos from Rome raised suspicions about their relationship, especially since they shared pictures from the same places.

After spending time in Italy, Rashmika and Vijay were seen together at the Hyderabad airport. Both were dressed casually and wore masks. Although they walked separately, fans quickly noticed that the backgrounds in their photos matched, confirming they were vacationing together. Vijay even shared a photo where a woman, likely Rashmika, was seen resting her head on his shoulder.

Engagement and Wedding Plans

Rumors suggest that Rashmika and Vijay secretly got engaged in October 2025. While the couple has not publicly confirmed this, sources believe their wedding is planned for February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Rashmika has kept quiet about the wedding and mentioned that they will announce it when the time is right.

On the professional front, Rashmika will appear in several films, including Mysa, VD14 with Vijay, and Cocktail 2. Vijay, meanwhile, is working on his upcoming film Rowdy Janardhana, which will be released in December 2026.