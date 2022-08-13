Watch: Viral video of bear high on ‘mad honey’ rescued in Turkey

Ankara: A baby bear who appeared high and showed signs of hallucinations has been rescued after eating an excessive amount of ‘mad honey’ in the forests of Turkey, local media reported.

The bear was found hallucinating strangely and continued to wobble and whine when it was put into a pickup truck on Thursday.

According to a Reuters report, the bear is believed to have become drunk after consuming ‘mad honey, the name given to a type of rose tree honey, which can have hallucinogenic effects.

Watch

The honey, which is extracted from the nectar of rose trees, is spread in regions of Asia and Turkey. It has dangerous effects that may lead to poisoning or even hallucinations.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, the bear was taken to a veterinarian, where it was receiving treatment and is likely to be released into the wild in the coming days.

A ministry has shared footage of the bear on Twitter, and called on the people to suggest a name for the bear.

Once the clip appeared on social media, it garnered huge interest from animal lovers all over the world.