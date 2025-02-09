Watch: WhatsApp voice, video calls reactivated in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: In a major move that has excited users, WhatsApp’s voice and video calling features have reportedly been reactivated in Saudi Arabia after a prolonged absence.

However, neither the Saudi government nor WhatsApp has officially confirmed whether this is a permanent change or a temporary test.

In a video clip posted on X, Saudi technology expert Abdullah Al Subaie said, “You can now make voice and video calls via the WhatsApp application with ease, and the feature is now available to users in Saudi Arabia.”

He added, “This step will have great benefits, especially for individuals who rely on digital applications to communicate with family, friends, or even for work purposes.”

تفعيل مكالمات الوتساب فديو وصوت في السعودية … وهذي تجربة عمليه pic.twitter.com/lLkGawJ3Ye — عبدالله السبيعي (@Abdullah_iApp) February 1, 2025

During his demonstration, Al Subaie initiated a call with a friend. Within seconds, the recipient’s screen displayed high-quality video paired with clear audio. He also highlighted the convenience of using the speakerphone during calls by pressing the speaker button at the bottom of the screen, allowing for hands-free communication.

Encouraging others to experience the update firsthand, Al Subaie added, “Try it on your own and see for yourself the quality of the connection and the ease of use. WhatsApp has now become more integrated with your daily needs.”

The announcement quickly sparked enthusiasm on social media. One user commented, “Finally, we can use WhatsApp to make video calls freely—this is great, especially considering the high quality of the call!”

Another wrote, “The voice and video call feature on WhatsApp is working 100 percent. There’s a slight delay at the beginning, but after that, both sound and video are very clear.”

WhatsApp first introduced voice calls in 2015 and video calls in 2016. However, these features were blocked in Saudi Arabia in 2019 due to regulatory policies. Their recent reactivation is seen as a positive step toward enhancing the digital communication experience for millions of users in the region.