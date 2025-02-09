Saudi Arabia declares February 22 an official holiday

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced that Saturday, February 22, will be an official holiday for workers in the private and non-profit sectors to commemorate Saudi Founding Day.

This day marks the establishment of the First Saudi State in 1727 by Imam Mohammed bin Saud.

Also Read Saudi Arabia suspends meningitis vaccine requirement for Umrah pilgrims

The occasion commemorates Saudi Arabia’s early security efforts, highlighting its legacy from the First Saudi State to the unification of the Kingdom under King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman.

Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has enhanced its global and regional standing while preserving its cultural heritage and national identity.

Cities nationwide will hold cultural and artistic events celebrating Saudi history, heritage, and unity.