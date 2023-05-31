Watch: Woman constable saves life at Hyderabad’s Begumpet rly station

A video of the incident that is being shared in social media, the constable, Kumari Sanita, is seen helping the passenger with another individual.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Published: 31st May 2023 7:08 pm IST
Kumari Sanita saves the lady passenger (Screengrab)

Hyderabad: A woman constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the life of a lady passenger who was trying to board a moving train at the Begumpet station.

In a video of the incident that is being shared on social media, the constable, Kumari Sanita, is seen rushing to action when she sees a woman passenger at risk of falling in the gap between the train and the platform. The video shows another passenger helping the constable.

The RPF also tweeted the CCTV footage of the scene, praising the constable’s quick response. “Hats off to Kumari Sanita whose readiness worked like a shield,” the RPF said.

