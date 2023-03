In yet another accident in Hyderabad, a woman lost her life on Monday. The accident took place at Balapur police station limits when a speeding auto trolley hit a woman who was walking on the roadside.

As can be seen in the video, the woman was thrown into the air, and she landed a few meters away from the accident site. The woman died on the spot.

Again same Question, #pedestrians are not safe?#CCTV Trigger warning:



A #Speeding auto trolley hits a woman at #Balapur ps limits, while walking on roadside.

Hyderabad is witnessing many accidents due to reckless driving. Even pedestrians are becoming victims of fatal accidents.