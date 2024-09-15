Watch Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani ‘under the stars’ in Hyderabad

Watching a movie in the open air is a different experience than being in a regular theatre, the cool breeze, the night sky, and the lake make it extra special

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Updated: 15th September 2024 1:50 pm IST
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (X)

Hyderabad has many fancy movie theatres with comfortable recliners and amazing sound systems. But there’s something the city has been missing – an open-air movie theatre. That’s about to change! Sunset Cinema Club is bringing a special screening of the 2013 hit Bollywood movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani at The Labyrinth Lakefront in Hyderabad. It’s going to be a movie night like no other.

Imagine watching a movie under the stars, with a peaceful lake by your side. The Sunset Cinema Club is making this possible at its beautiful lakeside location. You’ll get to relax on a comfy bean bag while watching Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s love story unfold on the big screen. This outdoor setting will make the movie even more enjoyable, giving you a night filled with nostalgia and fun.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, 28th September  

Time: Gates open at 7:00 PM, and the movie starts at 7:30 PM  

Location: The Labyrinth Lakefront, Hyderabad (500 meters from Meluha International School, Gandipet)

Ticket Prices

Rs. 550 for a single-person bean bag seat  

Rs. 1900 for a four-person bean bag seating option.

Watching a movie in the open air is a different experience than being in a regular theatre. The cool breeze, the night sky, and the lake make it extra special. Whether you’re a fan of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani or just looking for a fun night out, this event is perfect for everyone.

So grab your tickets, invite your friends, and get ready for a movie night to remember at The Labyrinth Lakefront!

