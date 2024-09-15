Watch Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani ‘under the stars’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad has many fancy movie theatres with comfortable recliners and amazing sound systems. But there’s something the city has been missing – an open-air movie theatre. That’s about to change! Sunset Cinema Club is bringing a special screening of the 2013 hit Bollywood movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani at The Labyrinth Lakefront in Hyderabad. It’s going to be a movie night like no other.

Imagine watching a movie under the stars, with a peaceful lake by your side. The Sunset Cinema Club is making this possible at its beautiful lakeside location. You’ll get to relax on a comfy bean bag while watching Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s love story unfold on the big screen. This outdoor setting will make the movie even more enjoyable, giving you a night filled with nostalgia and fun.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, 28th September

Time: Gates open at 7:00 PM, and the movie starts at 7:30 PM

Location: The Labyrinth Lakefront, Hyderabad (500 meters from Meluha International School, Gandipet)

Ticket Prices

Rs. 550 for a single-person bean bag seat

Rs. 1900 for a four-person bean bag seating option.

Watching a movie in the open air is a different experience than being in a regular theatre. The cool breeze, the night sky, and the lake make it extra special. Whether you’re a fan of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani or just looking for a fun night out, this event is perfect for everyone.

So grab your tickets, invite your friends, and get ready for a movie night to remember at The Labyrinth Lakefront!