Watchman killed, Rs 40K stolen in Shahbad wine shop; one held

Hyderabad: A man was arrested on Friday, March 14, for allegedly murdering 35-year-old watchman Bikshapathi, breaking into a shop, and stealing cash. The police also recovered Rs 29,000 (deposited in a bank account that has been frozen), along with the stolen DVR.

The accused has been identified as Thummalapally Narender, a resident of Sitarampur and native of Pudugurthi village in Vikarabad district. He is reportedly a habitual offender, previously involved in four burglaries in Bahadurpura and Attapur police station limits.

According to reports, the victim was found dead in a pool of blood at Sri Durga Wines in Shahbad, and cash had been stolen from the shop.

The accused had jumped the shop’s compound wall on the night of March 13. Upon hearing the noise, Bikshapathi confronted him, but Narender attacked him with a spade, killing him on the spot.

The accused then stole Bikshapathi’s mobile phone and cash from his pocket before breaking into the wine shop by making a hole in the wall with a chisel and hammer. He escaped with Rs 40,000 in cash, liquor bottles, and the shop’s DVR.

Based on credible information, police apprehended Narender at Sitarampur village.