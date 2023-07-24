Water level of Yamuna breached danger mark

New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna breaches the danger mark again, at Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul), in New Delhi, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna breaches the danger mark again, at Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul), in New Delhi, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: The Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul), in New Delhi, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi breached the danger mark again on Sunday. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: The Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) is closed, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 23, 2023. The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi breached the danger mark again on Sunday. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)