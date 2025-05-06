Water lineman attacked in Shaheennagar for stopping supply

Hyderabad: A water lineman was attacked by local residents at Wadi e Saleheen, Shaheennagar, Hyderabad, for stopping the water supply 15 minutes before the regular scheduled timings.

Aejaz Hussain, a lineman of HMWS&SB went to Wadi – e – Saleheen Colony, Phase 1, on Monday evening and released water. After 45 minutes, due to a low level of water, he stopped the supply.

On noticing the water supply had stopped, a local resident confronted the lineman, and an argument took place between them. Both soon exchanged blows, and in a fit of anger, the man attacked Aejaz Hussain with an iron rod.

“Regularly, I supply the water for one hour. Due to a shortage, the water was supplied for 45 minutes, and the supply stopped,’ Hussain told media persons at Osmania General Hospital.

Rasheed Hussain, senior works inspector, Jalpally municipality, said that due to summer, the demand for the water supply increases several times over.

“Water is supplied once every three days in the colony. Depending upon the terrain, we release water for one to one-and-a-half hours. As per government rules, we have to supply water for 45 minutes,” he said.

The HMWS&SB employees demanded that the police take strict action against the attacker and ensure their safety.