Water supply interruption in Hyderabad for 2 days

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) announced on Saturday, September 21, that water supply will be interrupted in various parts of the city due to necessary pipeline repair works.

The works will be carried out on September 23 and 24.

As per a press release from the HMWSSB a 1200 mm dia PSC gravity main pipeline from Prashasan Nagar to Ayyappa Society under Krishna Phase-3, which supplies drinking water to the city of Hyderabad, has developed leakages at many places.

To stop this, leakage repair works are underway, leading to a temporary water supply interruption until 6 am in the areas of Golconda, Tolichowki, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, and Gachibowli.

Residents are advised to plan accordingly.