Asaduddin Owaisi slams Bandi Sanjay over remarks on Madrasas

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi On Friday, September 20, said minister of state (MoS) for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar is encouraging Islamophobia in India.

Reacting to Kumar’s remarks on madrasas in India, Owaisi took to X and said, “This person is the MOS Home and makes a General sweeping statement against Madrasas it shows the Honourable Minister mindset.”

The Hyderabad MP further said, “Every Indian should strongly condemn this hateful statement of MOS Home he is encouraging Islamophobia in India.”

The minister of state stirred controversy as he accused some madrasas of “fostering terrorism” and threatening national security.

During the inauguration of a girls’ hostel in Jammikunta, Karimnagar district, Kumar claimed that certain madrasas are teaching students dangerous skills, going on to allege that they train individuals to use AK-47 rifles with broomsticks.

Kumar, who was former Telangana BJP president, also criticized the state government for funding these institutions, suggesting they are involved in “promoting extremism.” He questioned the government’s decision to support these madrasas, though he did not provide evidence for his allegations.

Additionally, Kumar expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of funding for Shishumandir schools, which, he argued, “promote Indian Sanatana culture and traditions.”

He also took a shot at the Telangana government for not addressing the numerous vacant teaching and sanitation positions in state schools.

“It’s disappointing that there isn’t even a dedicated minister in charge of education,” Kumar remarked, calling the situation “regrettable.” His statements have sparked criticism and concerns about the potential for increased communal tensions.