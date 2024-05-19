Wave of change prevailing across country, Modi govt’s days numbered: Sachin

Chandigarh: A wave of change is prevailing across the country and the days of the Narendra Modi government are numbered, Congress leader Sachin Pilot claimed on Sunday.

Campaigning for his party’s Lok Sabha candidates in Haryana, he claimed after the first four phases of polling in the country, it has become clear that the INDIA bloc and the Congress are way ahead of the BJP.

The former deputy chief minister addressed public meetings in Karnal, Mahendragarh and Sirsa Lok Sabha constituencies which are being contested by Congress leaders Divyanshu Budhiraja, Rao Dan Singh and Kumari Selja, respectively.

“A wave of change is prevailing across the country and the days of the BJP are numbered,” Pilot said.

He claimed that the Modi government did not fulfil its promises in the past 10 years and failed to address unemployment, price rise, and the plight of farmers.

Pilot alleged that when various communities in Haryana, including farmers, raised their voices for their rights, they were beaten up.

At the poll rallies, he also talked about the Congress’ Lok Sabha manifesto that focuses on five “pillars of justice” and 25 guarantees under them.

Voting for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will take place in the sixth phase of elections on May 25.