Wayanad bypoll: Telangana CM to take part in Priyanka Gandhi’s nomination event

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit Kerala on Tuesday evening, October 21, to participate in the nomination event for Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday, October 23, where she will file her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll.

The Wayanad bypoll has become crucial for the Congress party, especially as it marks Priyanka Gandhi’s first electoral contest.

The party leadership is placing significant emphasis on her candidacy, given her connection to the influential Gandhi family. In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi successfully contested from Wayanad and Rae Bareli, winning both seats before resigning from Wayanad to allow Priyanka to run.

Priyanka Gandhi’s nomination is seen as a strategic move to reinforce the Congress’s presence in Wayanad, a constituency that has historically supported the party.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has officially announced her candidacy, and she is set to file her nomination on October 23. High-profile Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, are expected to attend the nomination ceremony.

The by-polls for Wayanad and other constituencies will take place on November 13, with results to be announced on November 23.

This election is particularly significant as it could see all three members of the Gandhi family—Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka—serving together in Parliament for the first time.

As part of her campaign activities, Priyanka will lead a roadshow in Kalpetta before filing her nomination.

Her entry into active politics has generated considerable excitement among party supporters, with posters celebrating her candidacy as “Wayanadinte Priyankari” (Wayanad’s beloved).

Cannot imagine better representative for Wayanad: Rahul

A day before Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra files nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he cannot imagine a better representative for the constituency than his sister.

“The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can’t imagine a better representative for them than my sister, Priyanka Gandhi,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post in X on Tuesday.

“I’m confident she will be a passionate champion of Wayanad’s needs and a powerful voice in Parliament,” he added.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi will also lead a roadshow from Kalpetta New Bus Stand at 11 AM before filing her nomination before the district collector at 12 noon.

Urging people to join them, Gandhi said, “Together, let’s ensure Wayanad continues to be represented with love.”

(With excerpts from PTI)