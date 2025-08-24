WB: Police submit charge sheet in Kolkata law college gang-rape case

Mishra was a former Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) unit president of the college, and the two other accused were his associates.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 24th August 2025 10:03 am IST
Kolkata: The premises of the South Calcutta Law College where a student was allegedly raped by her two seniors and a former student of the educational institute, in Kolkata, Friday, June 27, 2025. The three accused were arrested on Thursday night in connection with the case, according to officials. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_27_2025_000204B)
Kolkata: The premises of the South Calcutta Law College where a student was allegedly raped by her two seniors and a former student of the educational institute, in Kolkata, Friday, June 27, 2025. The three accused were arrested on Thursday night in connection with the case, according to officials. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_27_2025_000204B)

Kolkata: A charge sheet was filed against four accused in the alleged gang-rape of a law student on her college campus in Kolkata, around two months after the crime, police said.

The charge sheet was submitted before the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Alipore on Saturday, naming Monojit Mishra, the prime accused and an alumnus of the college, and three others, a senior officer said.

“The charges, based on technical, scientific and circumstantial evidence, ranged from gang rape, forcible wrongful confinement, kidnapping with the intention to cause harm, hiding evidence, misleading the probe and others,” he said.

MS Teachers

The four accused are currently in judicial custody.

The first-year student was allegedly gang-raped on the South Calcutta Law College campus on June 25 by Mishra and co-accused Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee.

Mishra, who was working as a temporary staffer in the college since 2024, was terminated from the service, while Ahmed and Mukherjee, the students of the institute, were expelled.

The three were arrested on June 26 and booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, while security guard Pinaki Banerjee was also apprehended the next day on charges of abetting the crime by not coming to the help of the woman, and allowing the perpetrators to use his room on the campus for the crime.

Mishra was a former Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) unit president of the college, and the two other accused were his associates.

The TMCP has maintained that it had no association with Mishra for the past two years.

Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 24th August 2025 10:03 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button