We are going to reach Sun also: Telangana Guv during Raksha Bandhan celebs

Tamilisai tied rakhi to soldiers and others in the event organised at Raj Bhavan.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 30th August 2023 1:42 pm IST
Telangana Guv during Raksha Bandhan celebs at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: We are not only reaching the Moon, we are going to reach the Sun also,” Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a programme organised at the Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Wednesday, she also said, “we can celebrate Raksha Bandhan even in the Moon.”

“We are very proud that as children of Bharat, the country, we are celebrating Raksha Bandhan in the country, in this world now but we can celebrate Raksha Bandhan even in the Moon,” she said.

“We have landed in the Moon – Chandrayaan. So, we are very proud about our space scientists. And we are thankful to our honourable Prime Minister for creating such a situation. Now, we are not just reaching the Moon, we are going to reach the Sun also. That is a great initiative from our scientists,” she added.

She was addressing the ‘Rakhi for soldiers’ programme organised by Samskruti Foundation (SF).

The Governor advised youngsters to learn from the country’s space scientists. She said the country could achieve success with the Chandrayan-3 mission because of bondage, love and affection.

“There are so many states, so many languages, so many habits and so many cultures in the country but our pride is that we are united. That is the bondage Raksha Bandhan,” she said.

She lauded Samskruti Foundation, a NGO based in Hyderabad, for organising the programme. She said that the country is safe because of the soldiers.

The NGO said that it is making efforts to preserve and promote Bharatiya culture and ethos.

The Governor tied rakhi to soldiers and others on the occasion.

