‘We are Indians first,’ Adnan Sami takes a dig at CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Mumbai: Music composer and singer Adnan Sami, on Wednesday, took a dig at CM Jagan Mohan Reddy after the Andhra CM congratulated team ‘RRR’ for their historic win at the Golden Globe.

Taking to Twitter, Jagan Reddy wrote, ” The #Telugu flag is flying high! On behalf of all of #AndhraPradesh, I congratulate @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. We are incredibly proud of you! #GoldenGlobes2023.”

Telugu flag? You mean INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country…Especially internationally, we are one country!

This ‘separatist’ attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!!

Thank you…Jai HIND!🇮🇳 https://t.co/rE7Ilmcdzb — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 11, 2023

However, the Andhra CM’s congratulatory message did not go well with the ‘Lift Kara De’ singer.

Replying to the tweet, Adnan Sami wrote, “Telugu flag? You mean INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country…Especially internationally, we are one country! This ‘separatist’ attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!! Thank you…Jai HIND!”

His reaction to the tweet divided social media into two parts, many lauded the singer for his reply, while many others criticized him.

“What made to think of it as a separatist attitude? what is wrong with being proud of people from the same state. And since you don’t know the system here remember he is head of the State of Andhra Pradesh,” a fan commented.

Adnan Sami renounced his Pakistani citizenship and became a citizen of India in 2016 and was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2020.

The song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the film ‘RRR’ won the award for Best Original Score at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, on Wednesday.

‘Naatu Naatu’ a dance number featuring stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan was pitted against Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina’ from Where the Crawdads Sing, ‘Ciao Papa’ from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick, and ‘Lift Me U’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna.