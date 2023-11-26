 ‘We auditioned people for eight months’: Zoya Akhtar on cast for The Archies 

Mumbai: The Archies, a live-action Indian adaptation based on the well-known American Archies comics, is directed by Zoya Akthar. Six debutants, including Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, Khushi Kapoor, the sister of Janhvi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, will make their stage debuts in the upcoming adolescent musical-drama.

Recently, The Archies crew released the CD with a big musical evening with a ’60s theme. Along with Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and the music team Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Ankur Tewari, Tejas, and Shivam Mahadevan, Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda were present at the occasion.

Following her success with Gully Boy, Zoya gave an explanation at the occasion as to why she decided to work with debutants. “A story and the players who fit it are what you work on, not a project for an actor. In the movie, Archies was (of the age of) 17 when they came to me. Teens have to be involved. These were the best of the lot, and they had to be brand-new.” Zoya went on to say that months of auditions went into selecting the final cast. “We auditioned people for eight months, and these nine (artistes) killed it.”

The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, will be available globally on Netflix on December 7, 2023.