We began all this in name of Hindutva: Ex-VHP prez on Praveen’s murder

Mahesh Shetty Timarodi, former president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Belthangady taluk, Karnataka visited deceased Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha Praveen Nettaru’s family. Timarodi took responsibility for Nettaru’s murder stating, “we are the ones who began all this in the name of Hindutva.”

The murder of Nettaru has sent shockwaves across the district.

Timarodi, while consoling a senior member of the family said, “We have said this several times, ‘Don’t go behind politics’ but the youth doesn’t listen.”

Words of Mahesh Shetty Timarodi former president of VHP Belthangady taluk while visiting #PraveenNettaru's family.



"We are on the wrong side today. Why? Because are the ones who began all these in the name of #Hindutva" pic.twitter.com/v1gV0ktt7z — Mohammed Irshad (@Shaad_Bajpe) August 1, 2022

“After looking at these people’s predisposition, we have left these things. Or else we would have been dead (by) now,” he added.

He further added, “I do not know what to say as it was us who began all this in the name of Hindutva.”

Timarodi, a former VHP president, stated that anything spoken against the right-wing Hindutva organizations can lead to attacks. “Not them (Muslims), but these BJP people will attack us. Their leaders will attack us,” he said in a defeated tone.

Timarodi said that it is the BJP leaders who deserve to be beaten up and not others (other religious community people).

“Politics has always been like this. There is no difference, all are the same. They are not here for the benefit of the society,” Timarodi said adding, “They have left the religion and truth far behind.”

Who was Praveen Nettaru

Praveen Nettaru was an active member of both the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJYM.

People who knew him described him as a staunch supporter of Hindutva idealogy, an animal lover, and an environmentalist.

According to Ranjit K, Nettaru’s cousin who spoke to The Print, the former ‘s was the only Hindu meat shop owner in a business dominated by Muslims.

“He was encouraging other Hindu youths to start their businesses in the locality. After some threat calls, he verbally informed the local police station [about them].” Ranjit said.