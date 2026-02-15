We rape Palestinian women also, IDF soldier confesses to livestreamer

A conversation between an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier and an American livestreamer triggered sharp reactions after the former said Israeli troops are not only killing Palestinian women and children in Gaza but also “raping them,” in what was a disturbing confession of sexual violence in the ongoing war in the besieged Strip.

In the three-minute clip uploaded by a livestreamer named Davidson America on February 13, the man asks the IDF soldiers if he is in Gaza. When the soldier confirms, he requests to see the Strip on camera.

“You want to see Gaza? Don’t be surprised. There’s no house here… Flat, all flat,” the IDF soldier says in a mocking tone, turning his camera around to show the destruction.

“You guys killed a bunch of kids,” the livestreamer reacts. “Stop listening to the f***ing news,” the soldier snaps back, then pulls out a photo from an envelope showing what he claims is a Palestinian child holding a gun.

“I took this picture from one of the houses here,” the IDF soldier says, pointing to Arabic numerals on the photo as supposed proof of authenticity.

When the American man pushes back, saying, “Look what you just did to Gaza… you killed a bunch of women and children,” the soldier says, “Hey, don’t worry… we rape them also.”

The exchange escalates as the livestreamer reacts in disbelief. “I’m telling you right now, America’s is going to stop backing you guys, and when we stop backing you guys, you will get f***ed up,” he says.

The IDF soldier fires back, saying, “You know what your problem is? That your president is Trump, you idiot.”

“We’re not just killing, we’re raping also, OK?”



Sexual violence by Israeli forces used as method of war: UN report

The confession aligns with findings from a UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which documented that Israel has increasingly employed sexual, reproductive and other forms of gender-based violence against Palestinians as part of a broader effort to undermine their right to self-determination.

The report documented a wide range of violations against Palestinian women, men, girls and boys across the occupied territory since October 7, 2023, when the Israel-Palestine war began. It also found that Israel carried out genocidal acts through the systematic destruction of sexual and reproductive healthcare facilities.

“The evidence collected by the Commission reveals a deplorable increase in sexual and gender-based violence,” said Navi Pillay, chair of the commission. “There is no escape from the conclusion that Israel has employed sexual and gender-based violence against Palestinians to terrorise them and perpetuate a system of oppression that undermines their right to self-determination.”