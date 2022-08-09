We stand with Gaza: Gauahar Khan voices support for Palestinians

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan took to Instagram today to voice her support for the victims of the ongoing violence in the Gaza strip, Palestine which was carried out by the Israeli occupation.

For the unversed, on Friday, the Israeli occupation unleashed a wave of airstrikes in Gaza, following which the deadly attacks continued for three days. Israel said it was targeting the Islamic Jihad militant group in response to an “imminent threat” following the arrest of a senior militant in the occupied West Bank earlier this week.

The aggression caused loss of life and property, as well as homes and agricultural lands in the strip. Furthermore, the deadly attacks have killed 43 Palestinians, including 15 children and 4 women, and the number of injuries has reached 311, so far.

Social media is flooded with posts of solidarity for the Palestinians in such times of distress. Many Indians also extended their support and started or contributed to fundraisers to help those affected.

However, the Indian entertainment industry remains silent during this time and only a handful of celebrities have raised their voice on the matter.

One such celebrity is Gauahar Khan who took to her Instagram stories to share a news report by AJ Plus which read, ‘The latest air strikes are the worst since May 2021, where Israel killed at least 250 people in Gaza, including 67 children.

She captioned her story with a thought-provoking message and wrote, “Hey world leaders and so called human rights activists, arent these lives ‘white enough’ for their lives to matter???? Wheres the outrage??? @humanrightswatch”

Earlier too, on several occasions, Gauahar Khan has stood up against the violence on Palestinians.