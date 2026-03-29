We will set you on fire: Iran speaker warns US against ground invasion

Dubai: Iranian forces “are waiting for the arrival of American troops on the ground to set them on fire and punish their regional partners forever,” Iran parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Sunday.

“Our firing continues. Our missiles are in place. Our determination and faith have increased,” Qalibaf said.

He warned the US against a ground invasion, threatening severe retaliation against American troops and allies in the region if US forces alight on Iranian soil, according to Iranian official media.

He described the US’s 15-point plan, which Pakistan passed to Iran last week, as “their wishes” and said the Trump administration is attempting to gain through the plan what it has failed to achieve by force.

“As long as the Americans seek Iran’s surrender, our response is clear: Far be it from us to accept humiliation,” he said.

The US-Israel attacks on Iran have driven up prices, darkened the outlook for the world economy, sent global stock markets reeling and forced developing countries to ration fuel and subsidise energy costs to protect their poorest.

Ongoing strikes and counter-strikes on Persian Gulf refineries, pipelines, gas fields and tanker terminals threaten to prolong the global economic pain for months, even years.

“A week ago or certainly two weeks ago, I would have said: If the war stopped that day, the long-term implications would be pretty small,” said Christopher Knittel, an energy economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “But what we’re seeing is infrastructure actually being destroyed, which means the ramifications of this war are going to be long-lived.”

Will respond to Houthis: Israel military

Israel and the US are “working in very close coordination” to respond after Yemen’s Houthi rebels said they had launched missiles toward Israeli targets, Israel military spokesperson Col Nadav Shoshani told reporters on Sunday.

He declined to provide details on operations against the Iran-backed group, which controls parts of Yemen, but said Israel had grown accustomed to confronting repeated attacks from the Houthis, who have for more than two years launched missiles and drones toward Israel and shipping targets in the Red Sea.

He also said Israeli military statements about nearing completion of top-priority strikes did not mean it was running out of overall targets.

“There are many more groups of targets and there are also many more targets when it comes to (ballistic missile) production,” he said.

The Israeli military on Sunday said it has completed a new wave of attacks on Iran, hitting targets in Tehran and other parts of the country.

It also claimed Iran launched several missiles targeting locations in Israel, saying residents in “relevant areas” have received warnings and air defences are working to intercept the incoming fire.

Qatari TV station says Rehran office hit by missile

Al Araby Television Network said an Israeli missile hit its office building in Iran’s capital, Tehran, forcing its live broadcast to stop, and left “extensive damage” to the office.

In a video posted on the channel’s social media accounts, one of its reporters showed the damage to the office. Equipment, furniture, and debris could be seen scattered on the ground.

Rubble and damaged vehicles down the street could be seen in the video.

The Saudi Arabia Defence Ministry said it intercepted and destroyed 10 drones attacking it on Sunday morning.

Kuwait said its air defence systems intercepted four drones Sunday morning. Radar systems at the Kuwait International Airport were damaged in a strike Saturday.

Tehran threatens Israeli and US educational facilities

The paramilitary Revolutionary Guard warned in a statement Sunday that Iran would consider Israeli universities and branches of American universities in the region “legitimate targets” without safety assurances for Iranian universities, state media reported.

“If the US government wants its universities in the region spared, it should condemn the bombardment of (Iranian) universities by 12 o’clock Monday, March 30, in an official statement,” the Guard said.

The Guard also demanded the US stop Israel from striking Iranian universities and research centres, which have been attacked in recent days.Funerals held for three journalists killed in Israeli strike

Mourners gathered on Sunday in Choueifat, south of Beirut, for the funerals of three journalists killed by an Israeli airstrike.

Ali Shoeib, a correspondent with Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV, Fatima Ftouni, a reporter with the pan-Arab al-Mayadeen TV, and her brother Mohammed, a cameraman with the station, were killed in a strike on their car while covering the Israel-Hezbollah war in southern Lebanon on Saturday.

Israel’s military said it had targeted Shoeib, accusing him of being a Hezbollah intelligence operative, without providing evidence. Lebanese officials have condemned the strike as a war crime.

Mourners chanted, “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” as the bodies were buried in an empty lot converted into a temporary graveyard during the war.

“It’s not the first time our colleagues are killed,” said Mohammad Ali Badreddine, an SNG engineer with al-Mayadeen. “It’s a big loss… they were among the brightest and most professional people and also among the kindest people.”