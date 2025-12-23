Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Sivaji, who is known for his bold statements and unfiltered opinions, has sparked fresh controversy following remarks he made about actresses’ attire at the pre-release event of his upcoming film Dhandoraa. Speaking on stage, the actor urged heroines to avoid revealing outfits at public events and instead opt for sarees or fully covered dresses.

Fresh Controversy At Dhandoraa Pre-Release Event

Sivaji has once again landed in the middle of a heated debate after comments he made at the pre-release event of his upcoming film. He said, “I request all heroines not to wear revealing outfits. Please wear sarees or dresses that cover the body fully. Beauty lies in complete attire or a saree, not in displaying physical assets.”

Sivaji claimed that while people may praise such outfits publicly, they often judge them privately. He added that glamour should have limits and said freedom is precious but should not be misused.

“People may not openly say anything because they feel it is your freedom, but inside they may not like it. A woman is like nature. When nature is beautiful, we respect it. A woman is like my mother, whom I hold close to my heart,” he added.

The actor also compared women to nature and said respect increases with dignity. He cited legendary actresses Savitri and Soundarya, along with Rashmika Mandanna, as examples of graceful dressing.

The comments quickly triggered debate online, with social media divided over his views, many calling them regressive while others defended his intent.

Singer and activist Chinmayi Sripada strongly criticised Sivaji’s remarks. She called his comments unnecessary and objected to the language used on a professional stage. Chinmayi questioned why women are repeatedly advised on how to dress while men are rarely held to similar standards.

Actress and television presenter Anasuya Bharadwaj also reacted to the controversy. She shared an image on social media with the caption, “Its my body not yours,” which many interpreted as a clear response to Sivaji’s remarks.

As expected, Sivaji’s comments triggered sharp reactions online. While a section of users supported his views in the name of culture and tradition, many others criticised him for moral policing and shaming women’s choices.

Sivaji is no stranger to the spotlight or controversy. Known for his early films such as Missamma and Satyabhama, he later reinvented himself as a character actor. In recent years, he gained massive attention through Bigg Boss Telugu 7, where his outspoken nature made him one of the most talked-about contestants. Even after finishing as the runner-up, Sivaji continued to make headlines for his bold and unfiltered opinions.

Despite the controversies, his performances in projects like Court: State Vs A Nobody and the web series 90s earned him praise.