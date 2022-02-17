Website apologises to Rana Ayyub over fake news, harassment

Hyderabad: In response to a complaint given by journalist Rana Ayyub against The Scoop Beats, the news website has issued an apology to the former on Wednesday, February 17. It also said that its employees who were involved in the issue were terminated.

Ayyub lodged the complaint on January 27 with the Mumbai police citing “targeted harassment” and “fake news” spread against her by a website called The Scoop Beats.

The journalist, well known for her book The Gujarat Files, took issue with a video posted by the website’s youtube channel titled “Saudi Arabia banned Rana Ayyub” which the complainant claims contained doctored tweets of her expressing hate and disregard for India.

Ayyub also took to Twitter to express her condemnation for the video.

Hello @TwitterIndia , at what point will you consider blocking fake tweets from verified handles that are silencing and intimidating journalists. Or have you decided to play mute spectator to the assault and harassment of voices critical of the govt @Twitter @TwitterSupport https://t.co/oQhFRMnyEm — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) January 26, 2022

After three weeks, The Scoop Beats issued an apology stating that they apologise for the inconvenience caused and have taken stern action against the employees involved in the making of the video.

We sincerely regret and Apologise to Ms Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) #RanaAyyub pic.twitter.com/EDtVLBkU0j — Scoop Beats (@thescoopbeats) February 17, 2022

The apology was however criticised by various social media users as an eye-wash and meaningless. Ayyub herself responded, stating that she was unwilling to accept the apology.