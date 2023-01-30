Wedding at Pooja Hegde’s home, check viral photos here

Hyderabad: Pooja Hegde’s brother Rishabh Hegde tied the knot with his girlfriend Shivani Shetty on Saturday. The actress looked gorgeous in her traditional attire, where she was seen wearing an orange silk sari with her hair tied in a bun.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a few glimpses of the her brother’s wedding which she has captioned it as, “My brother got married to the love of his life!” What a rollercoaster of a week it was!I have cried happy tears and laughed like a child. Anna, as you step into the next phase of your life, I hope you love uncontrollably, give with all your heart, and find peace and understanding in each other’s presence. “@shivanis09, you beautiful, stunning bride, welcome to the family.”

Check here for pictures:

On the work front, Pooja Hedge will be next seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is directed by Farhad Samji. It is scheduled to release on Eid this year. She also has Mahesh Babu’s SSMB 28, an upcoming Telugu movie directed by Trivikram Srinivas.