Wedding bells for Shruti Haasan?

Hyderabad: Actress Shruti Haasan and her longtime beau Santanu Hazarika, who always grab headlines for their relationship, are reportedly taking their bond to next level soon.

Yes, you read that right! Latest buzz in the industry suggest that the couple is planning to get married by the end of this year. However, there is no official confirmation from the Haasan family yet.

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika have known each other since 2018, but they started dating in the year 2020. In an interview, Shruti Haasan mentioned how she met the love of her life, Santanu, through his paintings, which had an impression on her long before she saw him in person. “I met his art first before meeting him,” she continued.

They are head over heels in love with each other and their mushy pictures on social media are proof. The live-in couple often makes adorable appearances together on social media and at events.

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan will be playing the leading lady in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar along with Prabhas which is slated to hit the screens on the 28th of September this year.